Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 11,290 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after acquiring an additional 747,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

