UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 51,476 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Regency Centers worth $79,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regency Centers Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.58 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

