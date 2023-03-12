Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.09 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

