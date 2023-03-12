UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $81,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $395.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

