Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Expedia Group worth $79,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.29 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

