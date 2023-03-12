Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 9,276 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock worth $3,483,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

