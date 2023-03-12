Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,149 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.