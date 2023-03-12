Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,118 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 246,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.