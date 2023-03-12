Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Diamondback Energy worth $71,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.65.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

