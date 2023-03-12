UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 318,562 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $78,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

