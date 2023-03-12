UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $80,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $341.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

