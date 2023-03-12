LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of LendingClub worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in LendingClub by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LendingClub by 98.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LendingClub by 83.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.96. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

