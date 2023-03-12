Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.34 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in iRobot by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iRobot by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iRobot by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

