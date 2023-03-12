Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

