UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 150,305 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $78,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

