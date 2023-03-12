Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

