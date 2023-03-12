UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,338,723 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,338,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 311.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 204,603 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 88,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.