Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Watts Water Technologies worth $74,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

NYSE WTS opened at $166.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

