Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Markel worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 1.8 %

MKL opened at $1,262.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,266.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

