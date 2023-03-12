Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Beer

Get Rating

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

