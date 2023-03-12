Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Amcor worth $72,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Amcor Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.