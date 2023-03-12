Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLT opened at $195.88 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

