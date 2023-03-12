UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Brunswick worth $69,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 65.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 666,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after acquiring an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 308,189 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.