Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 41,616 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,616 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Bio-Techne worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.8 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

