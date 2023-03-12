Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.28 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 770,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $7.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

