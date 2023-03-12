UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 106,437 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $64,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,602,000 after buying an additional 2,050,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

