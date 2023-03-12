Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

