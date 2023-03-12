200,982 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.19% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,271,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 190,805 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LendingClub by 101.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 398,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

