Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $76,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

HST opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

