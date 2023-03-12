UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,673,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,286 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $79,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,571,844 shares of company stock worth $596,040,180. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

