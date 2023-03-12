Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Corning worth $78,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 135,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 78,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.26 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

