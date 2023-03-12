UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Align Technology worth $78,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $312.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $461.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

