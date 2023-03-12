Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 49,830 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

