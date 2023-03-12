Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock worth $3,483,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

