Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Arch Capital Group worth $81,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $66.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

