UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Teradyne worth $68,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.