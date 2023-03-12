Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Trading Down 1.6 %

Popular stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

About Popular



Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

