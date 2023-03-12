Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $970,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

