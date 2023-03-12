Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

