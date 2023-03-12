Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.7 %

LBTYA opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

