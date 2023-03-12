Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $131.72 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $124.47 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

