Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

