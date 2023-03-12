Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

