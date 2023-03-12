Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 216.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.