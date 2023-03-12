Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.87 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

