Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

