Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $35.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

