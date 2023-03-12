Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,584 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entegris by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

