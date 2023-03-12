Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $36.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

