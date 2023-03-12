Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 5,249 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

